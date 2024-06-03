 Mumbai: ECI Orders Action Against Uddhav Thackeray For Poll Code Violation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ECI Orders Action Against Uddhav Thackeray For Poll Code Violation

Mumbai: ECI Orders Action Against Uddhav Thackeray For Poll Code Violation

BJP MLA and city party president Ashish Shelar had registered a complaint against Uddhav for violating the model code of conduct.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

On the eve of vote-counting day, Uddhav Thackeray received a jolt from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The poll body directed its state counterpart to take appropriate action against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief for conducting press conferences on the day of voting in Mumbai.

On May 20, Uddhav had called a presser, alleging that the voting process was being deliberately delayed at the polling booths where the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates had chances to get more votes. Lashing at the ECI, he had remarked that the poll body was working like a “BJP's servant” as it kept people waiting for long outside the polling booth.

BJP MLA and city party president Ashish Shelar had registered a complaint against Uddhav for violating the model code of conduct. The ECI took cognisance of his grievance and sought all the information related to the press conference. Accordingly, the state poll body translated the press meet in English and sent the same to the ECI, which has now ordered an action.

Read Also
'Earlier Mumbaikars Had Irresponsible CM': Ashish Shelar Targets Uddhav Thackeray During Nullah...
article-image

Slamming the move, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Amit Shah had appealed to the people of Madhya Pradesh to vote for the BJP for a free tour of Ram Temple. We had 17 letters to the ECI, highlighting how the government machinery was illegally used, but it didn't even bother to reply. We welcome the ECI's current order.”

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reveals Reason Behind Shiv Sena Split: 'If Uddhav Thackeray Had Not...
article-image

He asked that the media broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's muted pressers, where was the ECI then. The poll body is an extended branch of the BJP and it will have to answer on Tuesday evening after vote-counting, reiterated the MP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Three Illegal Buildings At Versova

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Three Illegal Buildings At Versova

Mumbai: ECI Orders Action Against Uddhav Thackeray For Poll Code Violation

Mumbai: ECI Orders Action Against Uddhav Thackeray For Poll Code Violation

Thane: Rickshaw Driver Held For Property Broker’s Murder Over Land Dispute

Thane: Rickshaw Driver Held For Property Broker’s Murder Over Land Dispute

Mumbai: Motorists Witness Massive Traffic Disruption On Western Express Highway During Peak Hours On...

Mumbai: Motorists Witness Massive Traffic Disruption On Western Express Highway During Peak Hours On...

Mumbai Celebrates 'Gay Pride Month' With Fashion Pageants, Food, Drag Acts And Music

Mumbai Celebrates 'Gay Pride Month' With Fashion Pageants, Food, Drag Acts And Music