Mumbai eases curbs as COVID-19 cases go down, restaurants, theatres can operate at 50% capacity; night curfew lifted

Mumbai has eased the COVID-19 curbs. As per the new curbs, the restaurants, theatres can operate at 50% capacity and the night curfew has been lifted.

"Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing. Weekly Bazaars to remain open as per normal timing," reads the order.

Read the order here:

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 803 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,47,393 while the death of 7 such patients increased the toll to 16,630, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,800 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,19,088 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 8,888 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:18 PM IST