Watch: Urfi Javed dances on Mumbai streets in a backless top, netizens say 'get well soon'

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed is known for often making bold fashion statements. She has been making headlines for her sartorial choices.

From open bust cropped top to unbuttoned pant, her looks have time and again raised a few eyebrows.

On Tuesday, the actress was papped in the city in a backless top and blur jeans.

According to a video shared by a paparazzi on social media, she can be seen grooving on the streets of Mumbai to the viral song 'Kacha Badam'.

Moments after the video was shared, some users showered praise on her for her dance moves, however, others trolled her for her choice of clothes.

A user commented, "Get well soon," whereas other user wrote, "Too much of overacting."

"I think I puked, pls delete this," read another comment.

"Random desperate attempts of showing her body. She cannot even dance, just can smile ridiculously without having any sense of anything," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, in several interviews, Urfi has said that she can revamp any piece of cloth she gets her hands on.

Urfi has also often hit back at those criticising her fashion statement and called herself a 'pro' in dealing with the trolls. She said that when she wears an outfit she loves, she doesn't care about what others say.

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:14 PM IST