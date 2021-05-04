Mumbai: Earning mixed reviews, BMC puts its best foot forward for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai for those above the age of 18 years. While there was a lot of chaos during the pan-India registration for vaccination, it seems that the drive is proceeding smoothly in Mumbai.
Though the vaccination drive for 18 and above is going on at a slow pace with limited doses at a few centres in and around Mumbai, youngsters said the process is efficient, safe and quick.
Many adults even took to social media to appreciate BMC for their super management.
One Twitter user wrote, "In the ongoing vaccination drive in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's G North ward has started a first drive-in facility for vaccination of 45+ specially-abled people and immobile senior citizen. @mybmc"
In fact, BMC's G North ward also started a first drive-in facility for vaccination of 45+ specially-abled people and immobile senior citizen. This too earned BMC a lot of praise.
While the above scenarios present a rosy picture, we are still facing a few hiccups along the way. Many citizens are constantly hitting up BMC's official Twitter handle to register their complaints and queries.
A constant grievance seems to be the lack of vaccine in private hospitals.
Also, there seems to be a lot of confusion as the Twitter account of BMC is receiving multiple complaints about the lack of 2nd dose of vaccine in different hospitals. Also, numerous people who have taken the first jab are confused about whether an appointment is required for the 2nd dose.
Complaints are also pouring in from relatives of those above the age of 60+ as old people cannot stand in queues at vaccination centres for long periods of time.
Even if the situation on the ground seems chaotic, BMC updates people regularly on Twitter and answers all queries regarding vaccination.
According to the BMC vaccination data, 2,394 registered beneficiaries between the 18-44 age group were vaccinated at five centers on Monday. So far, 5,813 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the last three days.