Mumbai: Earning mixed reviews, BMC puts its best foot forward for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai for those above the age of 18 years. While there was a lot of chaos during the pan-India registration for vaccination, it seems that the drive is proceeding smoothly in Mumbai.

Though the vaccination drive for 18 and above is going on at a slow pace with limited doses at a few centres in and around Mumbai, youngsters said the process is efficient, safe and quick.

Many adults even took to social media to appreciate BMC for their super management.

One Twitter user wrote, "In the ongoing vaccination drive in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's G North ward has started a first drive-in facility for vaccination of 45+ specially-abled people and immobile senior citizen. @mybmc"