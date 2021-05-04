Mumbai: Muslim cemetery trustees demand new plot of land, say 'third wave of COVID-19 may result in shortage of graves'

The second wave of covid-19 has noticed a shortage of beds, oxygens and remdivisir injections across the state. However, trustees from Wadala and Chembur cemetery claimed that third wave would result in shortage of graves in the city. Both the trustees have been demanding for a new plot of land and claim there's a delay from the government in the allotment procedure.

The Sunni Muslim Wadala Kabrastan trust had put up banners outside the cemetery alerting locals that its may close anytime. The trustee explaining the present situation had submitted letters to 10 corporators and two MLA's demanding the need for a new plot of land.

Istiyag Shaikh, Secretary of Sunni Muslim Wadala Kabrastan trust claims we received dead bodies from the jurisdiction of 10 corporators and two MLA's. "At present the Wadala cemetery has 9 plots comprising 1132 graves in which 128 graves are reserved for children. Also, after the pandemic we have kept two plots i.e 165 graves reserved for covid dead bodies. So at the end we have around 800 graves for normal bodies. We carried out a survey checking the register of dead bodies for the last one year and found a total of 1000 dead bodies coming in. And we just have 800 graves to accommodate it. As per BMC, a dead body takes 18 months to decompose. How will we follow the recycle process," added Shaikh further explaining, "With time we need a new plot for a population that is rising. We carried out the survey, not for political strategy, but to alert the locals and the authorities for the need," added Istiyag.

After the news of the cemetery about to get close spread across the vicinity the local corporator and authorities took it seriously and paid a visit on Tuesday.