Mumbai: Vaccination process seamless, safe and quick, say youngsters after first jab

Youngsters who took the first Covid-19 vaccine dose under the 18-44 age group category said it is necessary to dispel myths and fears created via social media regarding the vaccination. Though the vaccination drive for 18 and above is going on at a slow pace with limited doses at a few centres in and around Mumbai, youngsters said the process is efficient, safe and quick.

Aashnee Gajaria, a 28-year-old resident of South Mumbai, said the vaccination process was seamless and completed in 40 minutes. Gajaria said, "I registered on the CoWIN portal at 7 am on Sunday morning and got a slot available at 3 pm at Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central. Initially, I was a bit hesitant to go to a government vaccination centre presuming it might be a Covid breeding ground but when I went there, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff had made all arrangements."

"There was no crowding, everyone was wearing a mask, there was adequate seating and handsanitisers were installed at various points. I was asked to show my Aadhaar Card, slot appointment proof and enquired if I had any basic symptoms. Within two minutes, I was directed and given the Covishield vaccine shot. After the shot, I was told to be seated and wait it out for 30 minutes. Then I was on my way home, the entire process barely took 40 minutes," Gajaria explained.

While, Yash Muthiyan, a 27-year-old who took the first jab at UPHC 1 Gaondevi, Panvel vaccination centre said, "At first, I was unable to book an appointment online on Saturday because there were no slots available. But then, I got a slot available for 3 pm on Sunday so I booked it. When I went to the centre, there was no crowding. The staff was efficient and cordial in explaining the post vaccine care. Also, they were not allowing anyone without the online appointment."

Gajaria said it is necessary to talk about personal experiences to clear fears spread via social media. Gajaria said, "I witnessed some symptoms such as fever, headache and chills after I took the dose. But, I was completely fine later." While, Muthiyan said, "I did not have any fever or symptoms."

According to the BMC vaccination data, 2,394 registered beneficiaries between the 18-44 age group were vaccinated at five centres on Monday. So far, 5,813 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the last three days.