Mumbai Dy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi Demands Explanation From BMC Commissioner After 55-Yr-Old Dies In Manhole Fall

Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi |

Mumbai: Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi demanded an explanation from BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide over death of a 55-year-old man on Thursday. The victim fell into an open manhole while walking on the road in the morning.

Deputy Mayor seeks accountability

Reacting to the incident, he told reporters, “The contractor had no official orders... action will be taken against them... instructions have been given to the administration for employees and ward officers to conduct an investigation... the accident is deeply unfortunate.”

Arriving at the spot, the Deputy Mayor of Mumbai stated that the BMC Commissioner must answer for the incident.

Furthermore, the Deputy Mayor added, “A few days ago, I had written a letter to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide... I had pointed out that several contracts for placing barricades/guards around manholes had expired... and requested an inquiry to issue new orders... but she did not take it seriously.”

Man swept into open manhole

Meanwhile, the tragic incident took place on Khairani Road near Sanman Hotel in Sakinaka. The deceased, identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh (55), allegedly fell into the open manhole while he was on the phone.

According to police, the drain was open due to ongoing repair work. The man reportedly fell into the open manhole while walking, after he accidentally stepped into the open manhole and was swept away by the strong flow of rainwater.

Search operation launched

Following the incident, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, 108 ambulance services and civic authorities rushed to the spot and launched a massive search and rescue operation.

After several hours, officials recovered the body and confirmed that the man had died. His body was eventually recovered from the drainage line after an extensive search operation, which was carried out amid heavy rainfall.

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