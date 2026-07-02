Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pendekar Slams BMC After 55-Year-Old Man Falls Into Open Manhole In Sakinaka

Former Mumbai Mayor and former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar | Richa Pinto

Mumbai: After a shocking incident in which a 55-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area amid heavy rainfall, former Mumbai Mayor and former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar, who visited the incident spot, stated that the incident was unfortunate.

A 55-year-old man, while walking on a road in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, fell into an open manhole. The man was identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh, a resident of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka.

Pednekar criticises civic administration

Speaking to reporters, Pednekar said that what happened was a tragic and unfortunate incident. She also slammed the BMC, questioning why there were no interlocks on the drainage grilles. Further criticising, she said the ward officer did not ensure that interlocks were installed on the drains. "How can a contractor neglect this?" she asked, as reported by TV9 Marathi.

According to journalist Richa Pinto, Pednekar further questioned the absence of adequate safety measures around the open manhole and condemned the administration for playing with the lives of Mumbaikars.

The tragedy lead to political outrage, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the BMC, Kishori Pednekar, visiting the spot. She said it was shocking that such an incident could occur on a busy arterial road while civic works were in progress, and questioned… pic.twitter.com/QqErgFBLdU — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 2, 2026

Man swept away during rain

These sharp remarks from the former mayor follow after the death of Aslam Isak Shaikh (55), who fell into the open manhole while talking on his mobile phone. According to police, the drain was open due to ongoing repair work.

According to reports, the incident took place on Khairani Road near Sanman Hotel in Sakinaka, where drainage repair work was underway by a private contractor.

According to officials, the man reportedly fell into the open manhole while talking on his mobile phone. While walking, he accidentally stepped into the open manhole and was swept away by the strong flow of rainwater.

Search operation launched

Following the incident, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, 108 ambulance services and civic authorities rushed to the spot and launched a massive search and rescue operation.

After several hours, officials recovered the body and confirmed that the man had died. His body was eventually recovered from the drainage line after an extensive search operation, which was carried out amid heavy rainfall.

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