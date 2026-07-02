Mumbai Monsoon Tragedy: CCTV Video Shows 60-Yr-Old Man Falling Into Open Manhole In Sakinaka Amid Heavy Rains, Dies

Mumbai: A 60-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area amid heavy rainfall on Thursday, marking another tragic rain-related incident in the city during the ongoing monsoon spell. A CCTV footage of the incident shows the exact moment when the elderly man fell into the open manhole and got swept away.

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The deceased has been identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh (60), a resident of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka, as reported by ANI. Police said repair work on the water drainage grill was being carried out in the area when the accident occurred.

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Details Of The Tragic Incident

The incident took place on Khairani Road near Sanman Hotel in Sakinaka, where drainage repair work was underway by a private contractor. According to officials, the man reportedly fell into the open manhole while talking on his mobile phone.

According to preliminary information, the man accidentally stepped into the open manhole and was swept away by the strong flow of rainwater. During the search operation, rescue teams recovered his umbrella and slippers near the spot, raising fears that he had been carried away through the drainage channel due to the heavy water flow.

Soon after the incident was reported, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, 108 ambulance services and civic authorities rushed to the spot and launched a massive search and rescue operation.

Authorities later confirmed that the man had died in the incident. His body was eventually recovered from the drainage line after an extensive search operation. The incident occurred amid continuous heavy rainfall across Mumbai, which has caused severe waterlogging and dangerous conditions in several low-lying areas of the city.

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Dahisar Police Save Man Fallen Into Drain

Earlier in the day, Dahisar Police rescued another man who had accidentally fallen into a drain and got trapped near a fast-flowing water channel. Mumbai Police had shared visuals of the rescue operation showing police personnel and locals pulling the man to safety.

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