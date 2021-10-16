Mumbai | Dussehra shopping spree generates Rs 6.65 cr for RTO through vehicle registrations

The festival of Dusshera surely brought about smiles on the faces of the regional transport offices (RTOs) across Mumbai and the families of those who bought vehicles at this auspicious time. At least 1355 vehicles were bought and then registered online in the last two days i.e. October 14-15 at the four RTOs of Tardeo, Andheri, Wadala, and Borivali. This generated revenue of more than Rs 6.65 crore.

This, however, according to RTO officials, hasn’t been an overwhelming response from people due to financial conditions, who usually go on a buying spree during festivals. Primarily the figures stated that Andheri RTO saw the most number of vehicles --- two-wheelers and four-wheelers --- registered at 677 vehicles. In two days of October 14 and 15, they earned revenue of around Rs 3.48 crore from these vehicle registrations.

This included 169 vehicles being registered on the day of Dusshera October 15 where they earned Rs 66.18 lakh. This was followed by Borivali RTO that saw the registration of 549 vehicles in these two days which generated revenue of Rs 2.66 crore. On Friday, the Borivali RTO registered 44 vehicles that earned them a revenue of Rs 40.68 lakh.

An RTO official said, “The number of two-wheelers being registered is comparatively more than the four-wheelers.

He added: “As vehicle dealers are allowed to directly register online, we have not compiled the entire data but we are hopeful that the vehicle registrations are better.”

By end of October 15, Tardeo RTO had registered 65 vehicles and earned revenue of Rs 50.60 lakh. The Wadala RTO only provided figures of total vehicles registered at 64 by end of Friday. These two RTOs did not provide data for October 14.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:27 AM IST