Mumbai: Duplicate backpacks worth ₹41L seized from Nagpada, store owner held

The City crime branch raided a store in Nagpada and seized duplicate backpacks of a branded company worth ₹41 lakh on Friday. The store owner identified as Faisal Ansari, 32, has been arrested.

According to crime branch unit 4 officials, they received specific information that duplicate backpacks of a branded company were being manufactured and sold at a store located in Madanpura at Nagpada. Accordingly the crime branch sleuths raided the store and seized 2,255 backpacks worth ₹41.24 lakh. A total of 36,000 labels and around 2,000 chains have also been seized.

Following the raid the store owner identified as Faisal Ansari, 32, has been arrested under the relevant sections of Copyright Act. He was later handed over to the Nagpada police station for further investigation, said officials.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:31 AM IST