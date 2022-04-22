Mumbai: Duo poses as cops and dupes grocer of ₹2.1 lakh in Dadar

A 57-year-old grocer was duped by two imposters who posed as crime branch sleuths and looted the complainant of his valuables worth ₹2.1 lakh. The incident occurred near Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar (W) when the complainant was on his way to the grocery store. A case of impersonation, cheating and common intention has been recorded by the Dadar Police.

According to police sources, the complainant, a Vile Parle resident, who owns a grocery store in Worli, was on his way to work on his two-wheeler, when he was stopped by two men in plainclothes near Veer Savarkar Road on Thursday morning, at around 8.30 am. The unidentified duo walked up to the complainant and claimed to be crime branch officials.

In his complaint, the man said, "The two men told me that last night a senior citizen was found in possession of contraband and ₹4 lakh cash, following which a detailed checking of all motorists was underway and a precautionary measure. The men then checked my scooty's dickey, my pockets and asked me to remove all the ornaments and stash them safely in the dickey." Believing the imposters, the complainant obliged and placed all his ornaments in a handkerchief.

One of the accused took the handkerchief and kept it in the dickey, in front of the complainant, following which both the imposters sat on a motorcycle and sped away. While the complainant resumed his journey to the shop, he suspected something amiss and checked the handkerchief in the dickey, only to realise it was empty. Realising that the duo duped him by interchanging the handkerchief by sleight of hand, the 57-year-old man approached Dadar Police.

The man said in his complaint that the imposters cheated him of gold valuables worth ₹2,10,000, which included his gold bracelet and two-finger rings. While police are investigating the matter, they are also scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage to ascertain the identity of the imposters and have activated their network of informers to find leads.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:17 PM IST