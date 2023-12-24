Mumbai: Drunk Motorcyclist Hits Couple At Nagpada Junction; Wife Suffers Severe Injuries | Representational Image

A woman sustained serious injuries while her husband escaped with wounds after their bike was hit by a motorcyclist riding in an inebriated state. The 21-year-old accused, Balaji Ganeshan, has been arrested, said the Nagpada police.

Details of accident

The accident happened on Thursday night when Umar Farukh Khadim and his wife Faridi, both aged 34, were returning after dining outside. At around 11.30pm, they reached near the Mumbai Central Post Office at the Nagpada junction on the Belasis Road. Khadim slowed down as there was a speed breaker ahead. In an instant, the Pydhonie-based couple was knocked by Ganeshan.

Recalling the horror, Khadim said that everything happened so quickly. When he was finally able to collect himself, he saw his Faridi lying on the ground. “My wife was bleeding, I was lying on the other side and my bike was somewhere else. Another motorcycle, Bajaj Pulsar, that hit us, was on the ground as well and so were the two men who were on it,” said Khadim who sustained minor injuries on his knees and legs.

Woman required surgery as she sustained internal injuries

Subsequently, locals gathered and caught hold of Ganeshan. Khadim said that when he went near him, he reeked of alcohol and mumbled that he is a resident of Goregaon. The cops took the couple to Nair Hospital while Faridi kept vomiting owing to severe head injury. She had to be shifted to Saifee Hospital. The doctors informed the couple that the woman needed immediate surgery as she sustained major internal injuries on the back of her head and the skull while her backbone was also damaged.