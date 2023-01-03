Mumbai: Drunk man allegedly abuses dog in South Bombay, social activist warns of legal action; watch video

Mumbai: Drunk man allegedly abuses dog in South Bombay, social activist warns of legal action |

Mumbai: A drunk man was seen allegedly abusing a dog in a video shot near the Horniman circle gate. The incident took place on December 31.

The dog is identified as Tiger, and the man abusing him is a brother to the dog's caretaker, Shanti.

In the video, one can see that the man is holding the dog's collar and pulling him while attempting to hit on his face.

Social activist warns of legal action

Soon after the video reached Sneha, a social activist associated with Just Smile Charitable Trust visited the spot and had a talk with the caretaker. The caretaker Shanti, then clarified that tha man is her brother and he abuses dogs when drunk.

Sneha then warned the caretaker to talk to her brother and informed if the abuse with dogs continues she'll register a case and the police will take away her brother.

Shanti then agreed to talk to her drunkard brother in order to curb animal abuse.