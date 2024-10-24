Mumbai: Drunk Driver Booked After Ramming Speeding Car Into 3 Bikes Near SGNP In Borivali; 5 Seriously Injured

Mumbai Drink And Drive Accident | Representative Image/ Pexels

Five people were injured after an Andheri man, who was allegedly driving in an inebriated state, rammed his speeding car into the bikes moving on the opposite lane, said the Kasturba police. The accused, Prakash Chamriya, reportedly tried to flee, but was caught by the locals, said the cops, adding that he has been arrested.

According to the police, the near-fatal mishap took place around 10.30pm on Tuesday night near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali. Chamriya, who was driving on the southbound, reportedly lost control, while speeding and his car veered off into the northbound lane.

The four-wheeler rammed into three bikes, injuring Jivabhai Changa, 48, Nilesh Ahir, 28, Sachin Jadhav, 37, Viraj Sadalkar, 37, and Mahadev Sawant. The first two work together and are relatives. All of them were taken to Shatabdi Hospital. Ahir, the most severely injured, sustained a serious foot fracture and has been moved to a private hospital in Dahisar, where he will undergo critical surgery. Jadhav suffered injuries to his face and neck.

The police said the vehicle was already speeding and that Chamriya was too drunk to control it. Hence, the car crashed and jumped the divider to go from southbound to northbound. He has been booked for causing hurt and driving dangerously, rash driving and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.