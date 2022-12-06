Mumbai: Drugs seized from high-profile prisoner barrack of Arthur road jail | Representational Picture

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have seized 134 gm of Charas and over half a dozen drug pills inside Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

The drugs were found near barrack 11, where high-profile prisoners live. The police said that a case has been registered against an unknown person and a probe is underway.

(This is a developing story)