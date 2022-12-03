Mumbai: 2 foreign nationals held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore at airport | FPJ

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport with 1,794gm cocaine worth Rs18 crore. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The suspects – a male Kenyan and female Guinean – flew Ethiopian Airlines and hid the drugs in eight plastic pouches in the linings of four empty sling bags. While the male passenger is a clown by profession, the female passenger is engaged in ladies clothing business.

