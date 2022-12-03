Mumbai: 2 foreign nationals held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore at airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport with 1,794gm cocaine worth Rs18 crore. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The suspects – a male Kenyan and female Guinean – flew Ethiopian Airlines and hid the drugs in eight plastic pouches in the linings of four empty sling bags. While the male passenger is a clown by profession, the female passenger is engaged in ladies clothing business.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)