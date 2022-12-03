e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 foreign nationals held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore at airport

Mumbai: 2 foreign nationals held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore at airport

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 foreign nationals held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore at airport | FPJ
Follow us on

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport with 1,794gm cocaine worth Rs18 crore. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The suspects – a male Kenyan and female Guinean – flew Ethiopian Airlines and hid the drugs in eight plastic pouches in the linings of four empty sling bags. While the male passenger is a clown by profession, the female passenger is engaged in ladies clothing business.

Read Also
Chaos at Mumbai airport for 3 hours on Thursday evening as optic cable damaged
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai, Nagpur betel nut traders in ED net for smuggling poor quality produce

Mumbai, Nagpur betel nut traders in ED net for smuggling poor quality produce

Mumbai: 2 foreign nationals held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore at airport

Mumbai: 2 foreign nationals held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore at airport

Residing in 'illegal towers', 160 families at the legal brink

Residing in 'illegal towers', 160 families at the legal brink

Mumbai: 43-yr-old woman injured in high-rise fire in Malad

Mumbai: 43-yr-old woman injured in high-rise fire in Malad

SJVN bags MSEDCL's 200-MW solar project worth ₹ 1,200 crore

SJVN bags MSEDCL's 200-MW solar project worth ₹ 1,200 crore