Mumbai: DRUCC discuss passengers' complaints over physical checking of bags by railway police in meeting

The passenger associations have complained that railway police are physically checking luggage of long distance passengers and opening it too, despite the ongoing Covid scenario. This was discussed at a Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting – the first physical meeting over the past two years in these COVID-19 times – that took place on December 30 at Western Railway’s Mumbai Central office.

This meeting went on for one-and-half hours that started at around 11am where the members of DRUCC brought forth issues faced by railway passengers at railway stations and inside local trains. According to DRUCC members they discussed quite a few issues; one of the most important ones’ being that of railway passengers complaining about railway cops physically inspecting their luggage.

“The passengers have been complaining that these railway cops ask them to open the luggage and rummage through it. We have received complaints that these cops even ask for money for whatever reason. At a time when Covid is still around and luggage screening machines are available then what is the need for manually opening the bags,” said R Singhal, member, DRUCC.

These complaints are namely coming from Borivali, Bhayander and Bandra Terminus where long distance trains arrive. The railway officials claim that they too have taken this complaint seriously. Sources said that ideally any checking of luggage should be done in front of the cameras. The rail authorities are installing more than 4500 CCTVs at railway station premises including those entry/exit points of railway stations.

“We discussed various issues raised by the members. We will certainly act on the solution as well,” said a WR official on condition of anonymity.

There are chances that a special helpline will also be created and pasted at entry/exit points of railway stations over which passengers can complain in case they are illegally asked for money or fines are levied or luggage manually scanned without genuine justification.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:06 PM IST