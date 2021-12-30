Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India Chaired a review meeting of railway projects with General Manager, SWR

Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India chaired a review meeting at Rail Soudha, HQ of SWR on December 27. Halappa Achar Minister of Mines & Geology, Minister of Women & Child Development and Disabled & Senior Citizens empowerment, Government of Karnataka was present.

Joshi reviewed the progress of important projects undertaken by SWR in Karnataka namely Hubballi-Ankola New Line project, Tumkur-Chitradurga New Line project, Dharwad-Belgaum New Line project, Hubballi-Chikajajur Doubling project, Hosapete-Vasco Da Gama electrification and Road Over Bridge in lieu of LC No.299,300 & 18 in Dharwad district.

A brief presentation on the achievements of SWR in new-line, doubling, electrification related developments and Parcel and Freight performance in 2021, was given to the Ministers. Minister Joshi instructed to complete railway developmental projects expeditiously. He assured all possible support in early resolution of bottle necks (if any) with regard to these projects. To benefit the public of the area, he advised to have a Rajdhani Express to connect Hubli with New-Delhi, directly and a proposal will be sent to Railway Board, to the effect.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore assured the Minister that his advice and instructions will be pursued in the right earnest and full efforts will be put by SWR team to ensure speedy completion of railway developmental projects.

