 Mumbai: Driver held for stealing autos, giving stolen vehicles on rent
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Driver held for stealing autos, giving stolen vehicles on rent

Mumbai: Driver held for stealing autos, giving stolen vehicles on rent

The matter surfaced on March 23 when police received a complaint about theft from a rickshaw driver.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Driver held for stealing autos, giving stolen vehicles on rent | representative pic

Mumbai: The Pantnagar police have arrested a 49-year-old rickshaw driver for allegedly stealing 15 auto rickshaws from various parts of the city. The modus of the accused, Anand Baban Sonawane, was to steal parked vehicles, change or tweak the number plates and rent it to other auto drivers.

Sonawane, a resident of Kalyan, mostly drove in the Ghatkopar-Kurla areas. The matter surfaced on March 23 when police received a complaint about theft from a rickshaw driver Shivram Raoji Ranim.

Read Also
Indore: Auto-rickshaw driver held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 2.10 lakh
article-image

Accused identified with help of CCTV footage

The complainant told police that the three-wheeler he had parked near a Jain temple in the Ghatkopar east area on March 14, disappeared during the afternoon hours. The police parallelly started investigating the case.

The accused was located with the help of CCTV camera footage. The police managed to arrest the accused from his residence in Kalyan East, earlier this week. He was brought to Pantnagar police for interrogation, during which he confessed to his crime and revealed his modus.

He also mentioned the number of vehicles he stole (15), the locations (Ghatkopar, Kurla and 1 in Mumbra) and the places where he had hidden the vehicles. The police later managed to seize a total of 15 autorickshaws but found only 12 of them in the police database. A police officer said, “We are currently checking the details of three remaining autos.”

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw driver held for alleged murder of a woman, body found with injury marks
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cops of Anti-Narcotics Cell attacked during arrest bid

Mumbai: Cops of Anti-Narcotics Cell attacked during arrest bid

Mumbai: Driver held for stealing autos, giving stolen vehicles on rent

Mumbai: Driver held for stealing autos, giving stolen vehicles on rent

Mumbai: IPC of criminal conspiracy invoked in Malvani riot case

Mumbai: IPC of criminal conspiracy invoked in Malvani riot case

IIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating

IIT suicide case: Cops say arrested student not cooperating

Mumbai: 72-yr-old man booked for assaulting cats with nailed stick

Mumbai: 72-yr-old man booked for assaulting cats with nailed stick