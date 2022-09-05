Mumbai: Driver flees with ATM cash van in Goregaon, booked

Photo: Representative Image

A case has been registered at the Goregaon Police station against the driver of an ATM cash-filling van. As per the police, the driver of the cash-filled van sped away on Monday afternoon when they had gone to deposit money at the Union Bank in Goregaon west.

After a complaint in the matter was registered, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

According to the police, while the staff was busy depositing the cash in the ATM, the driver, identified as Uday Bhan Singh, escaped with the cash-filled van.

The bank staff later tracked the van by using the GPS tracker and learnt that the van was moving towards the Piramal Nagar area.

Following the incident, the bank staff reported the incident to Goregaon west police which swung into action immediately. The police reached the spot near the Union Bank for further investigation.

The police managed to trace and recover the van with the help of a GPS tracker from the Piramal Nagar area in Goregaon West. However, the driver of the van is still absconding and the search for him is on.

As per police sources, Uday Singh fled with nearly Rs 2.80 crore. The accused had joined the company about two months back.