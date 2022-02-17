Mumbai: Driver dies as he loses control and tempo topples on WEH; one injured

A 43-year-old tempo driver was killed in an accident after his three wheeler vehicle toppled on the Western Express Highway near Borivali (E) on Wednesday. The police have booked the deceased driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle for causing death due to negligence at Kasturba Marg police station.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm on the northbound arm of the WEH, when the tempo truck, MH 48 T 5543, driven by the deceased, Ramchandra Gupta, was on it's way to deliver the goods to Virar. When Gupta reached near Rajendra Nagar on WEH, he lost control of the tempo and it toppled.

Gupta was accompanied by Narendra Kushwaha, 31, said police. As the vehicle toppled, both the occupants were stuck in the vehicle. While both of them were rushed to the civic run Shatabdi Hospital, Kushwaha had sustained serious injuries, but Gupta was declared brought dead.

After a detailed probe, Kushwaha claimed that Gupta lost control of the vehicle and it toppled. On the basis of his statement a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving was registered against Gupta at Kasturba Marg police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 08:42 PM IST