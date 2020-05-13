Mumbai: Driver caught ferrying cattle in 'essential' service tempo

Thane (rural) Police rescued two cows and two calves which were being illegally transported in a delivery tempo in Bhayandar on Monday. Police arrested the driver, identified as Badlu Bang Bahadur Choubey, 52, who was found misusing travel passes meant for those engaged in supplying essentials or deployed for emergency duties including distribution of food and other relief material during the ongoing lockdown. A police team on patrol stopped and checked the vehicle. The search revealed a pair each, of cows and calves, bound and being transported in inhumane conditions. After the driver failed to produce legal transit papers for ferrying cattle, he was taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the violation of Transport of Animal Rules, Epidemic Diseases Act and Maharashtra Covid-19 regulations. There have been several instances of the misuse of movement passes under the pretext of essential and emergency services. Meanwhile, the tempo was impounded and a process was underway to send the rescued animals to a cattle shelter. Bhayandar Police is investigating the case.