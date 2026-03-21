Mumbai: DRI Flags Illicit Imports From China, Seizes Banned Walkie-Talkies & E-waste HDDs Worth ₹9.25 Crore; 2 Arrested |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal imports, The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 11,060 prohibited walkie-talkie sets and over 52,000 second-hand Hard Disk Drives (HDDs), collectively valued at Rs 9.25 crore, in a major operation in Mumbai.Two persons, identified as owners of importing firms based in Lamington Road, have been arrested in connection with the case, officials said.

According to officials familiar with the operation, the consignment was intercepted on specific intelligence inputs indicating the illegal import of restricted communication equipment and electronic goods from China. The investigation revealed that the shipment comprised eight containers, which had been misdeclared as miscellaneous electronic items to evade regulatory scrutiny.

According to officials, the seized walkie-talkies are of the Baofeng BF-888S model, which has been blacklisted by the government. These devices, valued at around Rs 2.5 crore, are prohibited as they operate on frequency ranges beyond permissible limits and require specific licences for use. “Such communication devices can pose potential security threats, including unauthorised communication through unregulated channels,” an official said.

The devices reportedly operate in the 400–480 MHz frequency range, in violation of norms laid down under the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing of the Department of Telecommunications. As per existing rules, licence-free operation is allowed only within the 446.0–446.2 MHz band.

In addition to the communication equipment, the agency also seized around 52,000 second-hand HDDs worth approximately Rs 7 crore. Officials said the import of used electronic storage devices is restricted and permitted only against specific authorisation from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), owing to concerns related to data security, environmental hazards, and compliance with e-waste management rules.

Investigators found that the prohibited goods had been concealed within consignments declared at approximately Rs 21 crore, taking the total value of the intercepted shipment to nearly Rs 30 crore. investigation revealed that the consignment was misdeclared to evade customs scrutiny. The importers attempted to bypass regulations by falsely declaring the goods, which were later found to include restricted and undeclared items,” the official added.

Officials said the importing entities were operated by a son and allegedly controlled by his father, pointing to a family-run network behind the smuggling operation. Further investigation is underway to trace the end-use of the seized goods and to identify other individuals or entities linked to the syndicate.

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