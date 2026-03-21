Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To 5 Years For Peddling 9 Kg Marijuana | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A special NDPS court convicted 60-year-old Ramija Shaikh of drug peddling and sentenced her to five years in prison with a fine of ₹30,000 after she was caught with 9kg of marijuana in April 2014.

The prosecution stated that an officer from the Anti Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar unit, apprehended Shaikh near a public toilet in Ghatkopar West based on specific information. During a search on April 25, 2014, officers recovered 9kg of marijuana from her bag. The contraband was seized, and samples were sent for forensic analysis.

Shaikh’s lawyer contended she was falsely implicated and claimed drugs were planted. The defence also questioned the capacity of the police vehicle used during the raid and raised suspicions over a mark around the thumb impression of the accused on a panchanama. However, the court dismissed these grounds, noting the defence failed to bring substantial material to impeach the credibility of prosecution witnesses.

In the judgment, the court observed that while 9kg of ganja does not fall within the commercial quantity, it remains a substantial amount intended for sale. The court remarked that drug addiction destroys generations and weakens the nation. While awarding the sentence, the court showed leniency, noting Shaikh is 60-years-old and has been attending hearings since 2014. The court held that illegal trade creates a major stigma on the social structure of the country. Shaikh was found guilty of the charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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