Mumbai: Dramatic Video Shows 18-Year-Old Sitting Dangerously On Dahisar Building Balcony Parapet During Alleged Suicide Attempt

Viral video captures dramatic rescue in Dahisar East. |

Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light after a young man in Dahisar East allegedly tried to end his life by jumping from the balcony of a building on Wednesday.

In a video shared by NextMinuteNews, the visuals showed that the young man allegedly went to the balcony with the intention of ending his life. However, a resident stepped in, distracted him by talking to him and prevented him from jumping off the building.

Mumbai - A young man attempted to end his life by jumping from the balcony of a building in Dahisar East, but was saved due to the quick thinking of local residents. The incident took place at the Janakalyan Building in Dahisar East. The youth climbed onto the balcony and tried… pic.twitter.com/onbtY4raVz — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 1, 2026

Residents avert tragedy

The incident took place at the Janakalyan Building in Dahisar East. Alert local residents who noticed the situation immediately intervened and managed to pull him back to safety, preventing a tragedy.

According to The Times of India, the 18-year-old allegedly took the step following frequent fights between his parents. He was also reportedly upset about being unemployed. He had visited his aunt's home, where he allegedly attempted to end his life.

Police begin investigation

A video of the dramatic rescue has gone viral on social media, showing the tense moments as people rushed to stop the young man. Dahisar Police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case. The investigation is currently underway.

The issue of young people attempting to end their lives due to depression or stress has once again drawn attention. Factors such as unemployment, frequent family disputes and an inability to openly express emotional distress are often cited as contributing reasons behind such incidents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/