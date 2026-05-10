VIDEO: Woman Falls To Death From Eighth Floor Of Residential Building In Pune’s Maval Tehsil

Woman Falls To Death From Eighth Floor Of Residential Building In Pune’s Maval Tehsil | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 35-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of a residential tower in Pune’s Talegaon MIDC area following an alleged dispute with her husband, police said.

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Fight With Husband…

The incident took place at Urban Life Tower Housing Society, a residential society in the locality, on Saturday and left residents shocked.

The deceased has been identified as Pratibha Shankar. According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between Pratibha and her husband shortly before the incident. As tensions escalated, she allegedly went to the balcony of the flat and jumped from the eighth floor.

She suffered severe injuries in the fall and died on the spot before any medical help could arrive.

About The Incident…

The incident created panic inside the housing society. Residents rushed out after hearing screams and loud cries for help. According to eyewitnesses, several people tried to persuade the woman to come back to safety moments before the fall.

A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced. The footage was reportedly recorded by another resident from a nearby building. In the video, the woman can allegedly be seen hanging from the balcony railing for a few moments while people below shouted and pleaded with her to hold on. Seconds later, she lost her grip and fell to the ground.

Soon after the incident, local police officials reached the spot and began an investigation. The body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation On…

Police are now trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the woman taking the extreme step. Officials are also looking into the nature of the dispute between the couple and whether any provocation or mental harassment was involved.

The sudden death has left residents of the society deeply disturbed. Neighbours described the incident as heartbreaking and said the atmosphere in the complex turned silent after the tragedy unfolded.

Further investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or having suicidal thoughts, help is available. People can contact mental health helplines 14416 or 1800-891-4416 for support. Assistance is also available through TISS iCall at 022-25521111 between 8 am and 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.