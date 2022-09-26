Mumbai: Doors of Churchgate Virar fast local fail to close due to huge rush | Photo Credit: ANI

Doors of a Churchgate Virar fast local failed to shut at Andheri on Monday evening. According to the Western Railway, due to huge rush door of a compartment could not close at Andheri and the same was attended.

It was 6.11 pm Churchgate Virar fast local. Earlier on 24 September FPJ highlighted the issue of overcrowding in air-conditioned local trains at Andheri. According to sources due huge rush on Monday again several passengers were not able to board the 6.11 pm Churchgate Virar fast local at Andheri.