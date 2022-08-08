Mumbai: Don’t throw COVID caution to wind during festivals, says BMC | Representative Pic

Anticipating a spike in Covid cases during the festive season, the BMC has instructed all the ward officers to increase testing, tracing and vaccination. In the last week, the city reported over 2,163 cases, with a positivity rate jumping from 3 per cent to 6 per cent between August 1-6.

Officials have attributed this surge to changes in weather which have caused a rise in viral infections, including H1N1 or swine flu and Covid cases. BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said that Mumbai is witnessing more than 400 cases for the last three days and it may be due to weather fluctuation or changes in disease patterns.

“We have been keeping a close tab on trends in Covid and swine flu cases. Moreover, there will be ups and downs in Covid cases,” she said.

A senior health official from the state health department said “Overall, there is a fall in cases, but some isolated districts are seeing a rise in positivity here and there. That usually happens when testing numbers fluctuate," the official said

P D Hinduja Hospital consultant pulmonologist and epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto said, “Though we did experience a Covid surge over the past two months, most of those infected had a mild course.”