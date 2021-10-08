Mumbai: Doctor booked for forging caste certificate to acquire MBBS degree

Mumbai: The Agripada Police have recently booked a doctor for the charges of cheating and forgery after the caste certificate she produced for admission was found to be fake. While the police are yet to make any arrest in the case, they are probing the matter further to find more leads and evidences.

The FIR was lodged acting on the complaint of a crime branch unit 2 officer who investigated the case after another doctor complained about it. Balasaheb Raut, a police inspector attached to crime branch unit 2, who is the probing the case stated that in May this year, they had received a written complaint.

In the letter, the complainant claimed that a woman doctor had competed her MBBS degree by submitting bogus caste certificate while she had completed her MBBS from T. N. Medical College & BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in 2017. Currently, she was pursuing post graduation (Master in Doctor) from Sion hospital. The crime branch officials then called the female doctor for recording her statement where she claimed that she belongs to Shikkalgar community and comes under NT -1.

She further stated that after completing 12 standard she got admission in T. N. Medical College & BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in reserve catagory. In 2011 when she took admission, the caste certificate was sent to be verified by committee at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur, Navi Mumbai last year at MS at Gynac Sion Hospital Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medial College, Sion Hospital last year.

The police then acquired her caste certificate from T. N. Medical College & BYL Nair Charitable hospital. They also acquired the verification papers by the committee. The police sent both the papers to Caste Verification Committe for rechecking. Recently, the committee alerted the police that the certificate produced by the woman doctor belonged to someone else.

We have booked the woman doctor on the relevant sections of cheating and forgery but we are yet to make any arrest in the case , said police.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:24 PM IST