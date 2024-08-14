Mumbai: Diva Passengers To Protest On August 14 For CSMT Local Train Services; Social Worker To Begin 'Amaran Uposhan' |

Diva railway passengers are set to protest again on August 14th, frustrated by the lack of progress on their demand for Diva-CSMT train services. Despite submitting a memorandum with over 10,000 signatures in 2022 to then Guardian Minister and current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as the railway administration, their request for Diva -CSTM locals remains unmet.

However, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh has also announced a separate agitation planned for August 22nd and has submitted a five-point demand charter to railway authorities.

"Due to the increasing crowd day by day, Diva passengers association has decided agitate on On Wednesday, August 14, by wearing black ribbon" said Adesh Bhagat, head of Diva Passengers Association. According to Adesh Bhagat, if this demand is not heeded, the possibility of a major aggressive movement in Diva cannot be ruled out.

A large number of passengers travel from Diva station of Central Railway to Mumbai CSMT daily. According to sources, on average daily around 1.26 lakh passengers using Diva station and daily revenue from ticket sale is nearly Rs 6.62 lakh. Passengers association said that besides of daily revenue of Rs 6 .62 lakh Diva CSMT local trains still not started.

"After Thane and Dombivli on the mail line , Diva station is seen as the major congested station. Compared to that, it can be seen that the railway administration is not paying attention to the Diva station to control the crowd or to prevent accidents due to this crowd. Traveling from Diva station towards Mumbai during the morning rush hour has become a big hassle." said Adesh Bhagat.

Meantime Divisional Railway Manager of the Central Railway Mumbai Division has scheduled a meeting with passenger associations on August 14th to address these concerns. Speaking with FPJ on Tuesday Madhu Kotian, President of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh said that we will only attend the meeting if at least one of their demands is assured by the railway administration.

Lack of reversing facilities at Diva station, Diva - CSMT local not started yet- CR Official

A senior official from Central Railway (CR) has confirmed that Diva station currently handles a total of 426 slow local services daily, including 217 down and 209 up slow services, and 53 fast local services, with 27 down and 26 up. However, the official explained that there are no local services terminating at Diva station or running directly to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) due to the absence of reversing facilities at Diva.

Social Worker to Begin 'Amaran Uposhan' Protest for Diva-CSTM Local Train Service

Amol Dhanraj Kendre, a social worker from Diva, has announced plans to stage an 'Amaran Uposhan' (fast unto death) outside Diva Railway Station starting August 16. Kendre’s protest aims to address the long-standing demand for local train services for CSMT starting from Diva ( Diva originating ), a request that has remained unmet despite numerous agitations over the past decade.

Kendre’s decision to undertake this extreme form of protest reflects the frustration of local passengers, who repeatedly calling for the introduction of Diva-CSMT local trains . The protest will take place at the west side rickshaw stand outside Diva station.

"Despite submitting a memorandum with over 10,000 signatures in 2022 to then Guardian Minister and current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as the railway administration, our request for Diva -CSTM locals remains unmet" said Kendre.