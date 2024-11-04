Mumbai: Disruptions In BEST Bus Service On Bhai Dooj Due To Employee Strike Over Diwali Bonus Delay

Representational photo

Mumbai: On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the BEST bus service in Mumbai experienced significant disruptions as employees protested the non-payment of their Diwali bonuses. The work stoppage, initiated on Sunday, led to a complete shutdown at the Magathane bus depot of BEST and affected operations at several other depots across the city.

Traditionally, BEST employees have received bonuses prior to Diwali since 1970-71, but this year, no bonuses were disbursed. In response, Shashank Rao, General Secretary of the BEST Workers Union, wrote to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagare demanding an inquiry into the delay and accountability for the situation.

Despite the ongoing unrest, there has been no support from other employee organisations, leading to increased frustration among the workers. Sources indicate that the non-payment of bonuses, especially during such a significant festive period, has heightened tensions within the workforce.

While many passengers agree that bonuses should be paid promptly, others have expressed concern over the timing of the strike. Dattatray Khandagale, a Borivali resident, remarked, "BEST is considered a second lifeline of the city; lakhs of Mumbaikars depend on this mode of transport. A sudden strike is not a good thing."

According to BEST's officials, although the impact at the Magathane depot was more severe several other bus depots were partially affected.

BEST on average daily operates nearly three thousand buses , number of average daily passenger's is around is over 33 lakh.