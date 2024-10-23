Mumbai: BEST Struggles To Meet Demand Of 3.5 Million Daily Passengers As Bus Fleet Shrinks Below 3,000

Passengers waiting for bus route number 111 at Free Press Journal House bus stop | FPJ/ Kamal MIshra

Mumbai's public transportation system is facing a severe crisis as waiting times for BEST buses soar, particularly during rush hours. Currently, the number of operational buses has dipped below 3,000, with only 2,926 buses on the road as of Tuesday, including wet lease vehicles.The situation worsened after a wet lease supplier withdrew 280 buses from service on October 12, exacerbating an already strained system. BEST, the organization responsible for Mumbai's bus services, is struggling to meet the demands of 3.5 million daily passengers.

Union leaders report that despite placing orders for over 5,000 new buses, actual deliveries have fallen significantly short. The fleet is now stagnant at fewer than 3,000 buses, including those on wet lease. BEST had aimed to expand its fleet to 5,000 by the end of the 2023-2024 financial year, but slow supply rates have thwarted these plans.

The shortage is partly due to a limited number of companies capable of supplying electric buses, which are in high demand from various public sector transport corporations. A senior official, who requested anonymity, acknowledged the challenges suppliers face in fulfilling contracts.

Read Also Bombay High Court Acquits BEST Bus Driver In 1997 Accident Case, Orders Reinstatement

Passengers are growing increasingly frustrated with the situation. Commuters report longer wait times at bus stops, with some routes experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes. "Longer wait times have become the norm, especially in areas like Bandra-Kurla," said Kanti Lal Jain, a commuter from Ghatkopar.

Residents from Sakinaka voiced similar concerns, urging the administration to improve planning and procurement of buses. "The administration needs to keep tabs on the supply process," said Ramesh Jhagade.

Read Also President Droupadi Murmu Fetes Indore As Best District In Western Zone In 5th National Water Awards

For commuters on route No. 111, which runs from Free Press House to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the impact is particularly acute. Regular passengers report wait times of 15 to 20 minutes, often causing delays that lead them to miss local trains. "I reach home much later now," lamented one anonymous commuter.

While BEST officials have attributed the delays to traffic congestion, transport experts argue that the shrinking bus fleet is the real issue. "With fewer buses available, commuters are left with limited options, increasing pressure on existing infrastructure," said a transport expert.