Mumbai disaster preparedness: First batch of BMC's 'Apada Mitras' successfully complete training

Mumbai: The first batch of 361 volunteers are ready to help you if disasters like earthquake, flood or even terror attack strike. Trained under the BMC's 'Apada Mitra' initiative, these good samaritans coming from the NSS, NCC, Home Guard, Civil Protection Force and workforce of private hospitals have successfully completed a 12-day life-saving course. These bravehearts have already swung into action and started saving people during fire and road mishaps.

Volunteers awarded certificate and life-saving kit

Organised at the civic body's disaster management office in Parel, the training programme – which started on February 9 – included lessons on giving first aid, CPR, search and rescue operation, scaling high-rises to evacuate people in fire incidents, etc. The session was guided by experts of the disaster management cell , medical officers of civic-run hospitals, National Disaster Response Force personnel, weathermen and cops. Also, teachers have ensured that the volunteers should be well-versed with the disaster management laws and the city's existing system of averting mishaps.

The volunteers were awarded with a certificate and life-saving kit after the course completion. Each of them was given rain coats, gumboots, torch, reflective jacket, helmet, trekking bag, goggles, first-aid box, hand gloves and water bottles. The next training sessions have been scheduled on February 20 and 27 and March 6,13 and 20. Those aged between 18 and 40 can take up the course. The BMC has pledged to train 1,000 citizens by March end.

