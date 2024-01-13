Mumbai: Director Of Coaching Class Arrested In TY BCom Paper Leak Case | Representational Image / Pexels

The Azad Maidan police on Friday arrested the 36-year-old director of a coaching class for his alleged involvement in TY BCom paper leak case, taking the number of apprehended accused to four. Earlier, two students and a lab technician working at a Bhiwandi-based college were nabbed.

Details of case

The latest arrest of Rajesh Sharma, a Goregaon resident, came after the technician, Rajnikant Morya, 32, spilled the beans. The latter confessed that he leaked the fifth semester question paper in collusion with Sharma. According to the police, the director purchased the paper and subsequently distributed it to specific students via WhatsApp.

On October 31, 2023, Ansh Sada, 20, one of the accused students, was reportedly caught cheating during the exam held at the Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics. Invigilator Sumedh Mane found out that Sada had received the question paper and answers on WhatsApp at 9.37am, almost an hour before the exam's commencement. Sada, in turn, had allegedly shared the paper with his friend Suraj. The ensuing investigation had led to Morya's arrest in November 2023.

The quartet has been booked

During the interrogation, he confessed that a private tutor had sent him the question paper. Based on the input, the police arrested Sharma. The quartet has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) as well as the Maharashtra University Board Prevention of Malpractices and Other Specified Examination Act.