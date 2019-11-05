Mumbai: Direct subways to metro stations on the anvil

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has come up with a plan to provide direct access to its metro stations in the form of underground subways.

The authority, the nodal agency looking after the underground Metro Line-III (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) construction, recently floated a tender, inviting developers to draw a plan detailing direct access to interested developments in the area of underground metro stations with a condition that they would be willing to bear the construction cost and look after the subway's maintenance, including premium payment —a one-time fee of Rs2 crore for direct access to stations.

The main objective of conceptualising direct access to the metro stations is that the authority believes it will ensure safe and comfortable access to commuters, avoiding traffic and the vagaries of weather to reach the station.

According to the MMRCL, the Metro Line-III would connect to several commercial, residential and recreational areas through its 27 stations. Since, several residential and commercial complexes are in close proximity, there is an opportunity to develop direct access from the unpaid concourse area of the metro stations to the adjoining developments.

At unpaid concourse area, commuters can buy tickets. Direct connection would provide unhindered access from the establishments to metro stations, as per MMRCL plan.

The construction cost will be equally distributed among all parties, including the MMRCL. The branding and advertising rights within the dedicated access subway will rest with the developer. However, no third party advertisement will be permitted.

The Metro line-III is an integral part of the Mumbai Metro network, as it provides unprecedented connectivity to the city's business districts as well as major transport hubs in the city.

The Line 3 provides connectivity to 30 employment clusters, government and private offices, more than 12 education institutions -- schools, colleges and universities, 11 major hospitals, 10 major transportation hubs, and 25 religious and recreational areas.

The MMRCL has achieved 22 breakthroughs in the last two years. 17 tunnel boring machines are working across the alignment. The tunnelling started in November 2017. So far, 68% work has been completed.