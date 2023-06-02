Mumbai: Dindoshi court begins recording of Chintan Upadhyay's final statement

Artist Chintan Upadhyay | File Photo

Mumbai: A sessions court in Dindoshi on Friday began recording the final statement of artist Chintan Upadhyay who is facing trial for the murder of his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambani in 2015.

On Friday, Chintan Upadhyay answered 90 questions put to him by the court that had come forth from the evidence recorded before the court of seven prosecution witnesses. The accused’s final statement is recorded under Sec 313 of the CrPC - a procedure conducted after the trial ends. The court records the statement of the accused based on the evidence that has come forth from the testimony of witnesses. The recording is expected to continue on Tuesday.

The murder

The double murder had come to light in December 2015 when a scrap dealer had alerted the police towards two khakhi-coloured cardboard boxes floating in a nullah. These boxes contained the bodies, later identified as those of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Bhambhani. Chintan and three others are facing trial in the case while one accused is absconding.