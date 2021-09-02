Mumbai: Diabetes and hypertension cases have surged, says BMC

Mumbai reported 6,398 cases of hypertension and 7,632 cases of diabetes from January to June. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials believe the figures have increased since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“To address this issue, we have collaborated with the World Health Organisation (WHO). We will be conducting a scientific survey that will cover those at risk of non-communicable diseases, such as cancer, heart disease or stroke,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer. This comes after the civic body learned that people having a compromised immune system are more vulnerable to contract Covid-19.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, said this figure only covers suburban hospitals and clinics. “The cases for non-communicable diseases are on a rise. Covid-19 has affected the treatment of other patients. So this entry seems to have diminished,” she said.

According to the information received from the state health department, 1,27,320 diabetic patients were registered in the state last year, of which 1,03,204 people are undergoing treatment. 31,405 diabetic patients have been registered till July 2021. Of these, 24,085 patients are undergoing treatment. 1,66,968 patients were reported to have hypertension in 2020.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:07 AM IST