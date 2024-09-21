Mumbai: Dharavi Tense, Mob Stops BMC Team From Mosque Demolition, Police On Spot

Mob gathered when BMC vehicle reached Dharavi to demolish a mosque | FPJ

Mumbai: A tense situation was seen in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday when a civic staff reached to demolish illegal parts of a mosque. The mob surrounded the Brihanmumnai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s demolition vehicle preventing them from taking any action.

The Muslim community strongly opposed the demolition of Mehboob-e-Subani Mosque in Dharavi. As per reports, the crowd attacked the BMC vehicle that came for action and in all two BMC vehicles were vandalized.

The locals had gathered on the road and blocked it. Residents alleged that the part of mosque which the BMC wants to demolish is not new but the construction is underway from last few months. They raised concerns as why the civic body wants to demolish now after turning a blind eye for months, a resident said speaking with the media.

Mob outside Dharavi police station | FPJ

The situation is now under control, with members of various communities, including local Hindus and Muslims, appealing for peace at the scene. The police administration's swift action has successfully restored complete order, said a BMC official.

However, large crowd is seen outside Dharavi police station.

(More information in awaited)