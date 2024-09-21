 Mumbai: Dharavi Tense, Mob Stops BMC Team From Mosque Demolition, Police On Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dharavi Tense, Mob Stops BMC Team From Mosque Demolition, Police On Spot

Mumbai: Dharavi Tense, Mob Stops BMC Team From Mosque Demolition, Police On Spot

As per the initial information available, the Muslim community strongly opposed the demolition of Mehboob-e-Subani Mosque in Dharavi. The Mumbai police have taken the situation under control but a large crowd has gathered outside Dharavi police station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Mob gathered when BMC vehicle reached Dharavi to demolish a mosque | FPJ

Mumbai: A tense situation was seen in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday when a civic staff reached to demolish illegal parts of a mosque. The mob surrounded the Brihanmumnai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s demolition vehicle preventing them from taking any action.

The Muslim community strongly opposed the demolition of Mehboob-e-Subani Mosque in Dharavi. As per reports, the crowd attacked the BMC vehicle that came for action and in all two BMC vehicles were vandalized.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC’s Inaction On Demolition Notice Sparks Outrage In Bhuleshwar As Encroachment Blocks...
article-image

The locals had gathered on the road and blocked it. Residents alleged that the part of mosque which the BMC wants to demolish is not new but the construction is underway from last few months. They raised concerns as why the civic body wants to demolish now after turning a blind eye for months, a resident said speaking with the media.

Mob outside Dharavi police station

Mob outside Dharavi police station | FPJ

The situation is now under control, with members of various communities, including local Hindus and Muslims, appealing for peace at the scene. The police administration's swift action has successfully restored complete order, said a BMC official.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: Central Bureau Of Narcotics Raids Vadodara Pharma Firm, Detains 1 In Banned Drugs Investigation
Gujarat: Central Bureau Of Narcotics Raids Vadodara Pharma Firm, Detains 1 In Banned Drugs Investigation
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2024 Announced; Check Phase 2 Details Here
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2024 Announced; Check Phase 2 Details Here
'Quad Has Emerged As Key Group To Work For Peace & Prosperity In Indo-Pacific,' Says PM Modi
'Quad Has Emerged As Key Group To Work For Peace & Prosperity In Indo-Pacific,' Says PM Modi
Pakistan: Lahore Administration Allows Former PM Imran Khan's Party To Hold Power Show In Kahna With 43 Conditions
Pakistan: Lahore Administration Allows Former PM Imran Khan's Party To Hold Power Show In Kahna With 43 Conditions

However, large crowd is seen outside Dharavi police station.

(More information in awaited)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Dharavi Tense, Mob Stops BMC Team From Mosque Demolition, Police On Spot

Mumbai: Dharavi Tense, Mob Stops BMC Team From Mosque Demolition, Police On Spot

Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Film Producer Vikram Khakhar For Defrauding Actor Deepak...

Mumbai: Amboli Police Register Case Against Film Producer Vikram Khakhar For Defrauding Actor Deepak...

Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

Mumbai: Finance Firm Partner Hires Bouncers To Oust Female Doctor From Marine Drive Clinic Over...

Mumbai: Finance Firm Partner Hires Bouncers To Oust Female Doctor From Marine Drive Clinic Over...

Mumbai: PMLA Court Frames Charges Against Dance Bar Owner In 2013 Money Laundering Case Linked To...

Mumbai: PMLA Court Frames Charges Against Dance Bar Owner In 2013 Money Laundering Case Linked To...