Mumbai News: Traffic Disrupted by Ongoing Sion ROB Demolition

The ongoing demolition of the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) has led to significant traffic congestion across Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Dharavi, Sion, and Kurla. The surge in vehicular traffic from adjacent roads has created delays and bottlenecks, impacting movement along the Eastern Express Highway.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented several temporary traffic management measures.

A traffic department official explained, “Due to the demolition work on the Sion ROB, traffic from Sion Railway Station to Kalanagar has been diverted, resulting in increased vehicular congestion on BKC roads, particularly those approaching from the BKC Connector Bridge and M.T.N.L. Junction. We have introduced additional measures starting August 8 to manage traffic more effectively.”

Passenger buses, including BEST services, have been rerouted as part of these measures. Buses travelling from BKC road to the BKC area will now bypass N.S.E. Junction, Bharat Nagar Junction, NABARD Junction, and Diamond Junction, instead turning right at Platina Junction to reach their destinations within BKC. Other vehicular routes have also been adjusted to help ease the traffic load.

Officials from the BKC Traffic Division reported a significant increase in congestion since the Sion ROB’s closure on August 1 for demolition. "With the ROB shut down, substantial traffic from Kurla, Sion, and Chunabhatti has been redirected towards BKC via the BKC Connector. The already heavy traffic during peak hours has worsened. The ROB is not expected to reopen until 2026, and we have requested MMRDA to consider removing the unused 30-kilometer cycle track. Converting this lane for vehicle use could help accommodate the additional traffic entering and exiting BKC daily."

The demolition is part of a larger project to expand railway infrastructure with new 5th and 6th lines between Kurla and CSMT. Railway sources indicate that the tendering process for demolition and reconstruction has been completed, with work expected to be finished in nearly two years.

Despite these measures, many motorists have expressed frustration with the traffic management. On 'X' (formerly Twitter), Jimith Sheth criticized the traffic control for inefficiencies and delays, highlighting ongoing issues at other locations like Mumbai Central Bridge that exacerbate the traffic problems.

Another user on 'X' reported severe congestion on Dharavi’s 60 Feet Road, worsened by parked buses and trucks. The user also noted that the right turn at the circle opposite Sion Hospital's new OPD has been blocked, adding to the chaos.

Amit Bhattacharya, a local resident, said, “Since the demolition, autorickshaw drivers have been refusing to go towards Bandra or Sion-Dharavi road. My daughter’s school is in that direction, creating significant trouble for us. Autos are refusing rides due to the massive traffic jams during peak hours.”

Ranjit Menon, another commuter, added, “Travel time on my usual route has increased significantly. Since the demolition, I now travel via Sulochana Shetty Marg, which is narrow. The traffic diversions and illegal parking have further slowed down the traffic, adding 30 to 45 minutes to my journey.”