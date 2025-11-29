Mumbai: Dharavi Fire Disrupts Rail Network, Emphasising Urgent Need For Wider Roads And Safety Buffers In Redevelopment Plan

As the Maharashtra government advances its vision to create a slum-free Mumbai, a recent fire in Dharavi near Mahim Station has highlighted the importance of this goal. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra government advances its vision to create a slum-free Mumbai, a recent fire in Dharavi near Mahim Station has highlighted the importance of this goal, not just as an urban development initiative, but as a critical safety requirement.

Mahim Fire Exposes Perils of Trackside Slums

Last Saturday, a fire near Mahim Station on the harbour line gutted several residential and commercial hutments in Dharavi, once again exposing the vulnerability of informal settlements built just meters away from Mumbai's busiest railway corridors. In areas like these, even a minor blaze can cripple Mumbai’s railway network and put countless people at risk.

A resident, Shyam Raj Mishra, residing near Mahim Fatak Road, said, “We learnt that the fire was triggered by a suspected cylinder explosion inside a first-floor cooking area in one of the G+1 galas located at Navrang compound. This area is densely packed with tin-sheet units. The inflammable contents from the commercial galas ignited rapidly, spreading the blaze quickly."

As smoke filled the area, the railway authorities disconnected the overhead electrical supply temporarily, halting suburban railway services. As a result, commuters were forced to walk along the tracks, and many were stranded.

Harbour Line Disrupted Though Mahim Blaze Spares Lives

While there were no casualties, the blaze affected the harbour rail network and threw the affected slum cluster completely out of gear. “Thankfully, no debris from the charred hutments fell on the railway tracks which could have further hampered life and operations. The redevelopment of Dharavi should tackle such issues,” Raju Dalvi, another Dharavi resident, said.

According to officials of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, one of the biggest threats facing Dharavi is its narrow and congested internal roads, which severely hamper rescue and emergency operations.

Redevelopment Plan Promises Wider Roads, Better Safety Access

“Under the redevelopment plan, existing roads will be widened, along with new proposed roads, and access to every pocket of Dharavi will be ensured with proper safety parameters in place. Fire-tender access has been incorporated strictly as per fire-safety norms and prevalent DCPR. In addition, several assembly points have been planned across Dharavi in the form of open spaces where residents can gather safely during any hazardous event,” an NMDPL official said.

It has also been learnt that a 20-m wide parallel road is being planned along the entire Western/Harbour railway stretch in Dharavi. The proposed road shall serve as a divider between the western boundary of redeveloped Dharavi and the railway track.

“This will also serve as a buffer zone and ensure unhindered access for residents during any untoward incident. Additionally, a green buffer (in Sector-2) is also planned along the Central Railway track for similar purposes as part of the redevelopment,” the official added.

