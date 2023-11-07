Mumbai: DFCCIL Marks Milestone By Completing Third Tunnel In Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

FPJ

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) on Tuesday celebrated a significant achievement in the ongoing development of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. A key milestone was reached as the corporation successfully completed the final breakthrough of its third tunnel in the 251-metre long section at Virar, situated in the detour portion between Vasai and Vaitarna.

An official statement from DFCCIL emphasised the importance of this achievement, highlighting the role it plays in enhancing India's freight transportation infrastructure. The third tunnel at Virar, with its impressive length, stands as a testament to DFCCIL's commitment to improving the country's logistics capabilities. This accomplishment is the result of dedicated teamwork and innovative engineering.

Corridor to expect seamless movement of good trains

The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, once completed, will facilitate the seamless movement of goods trains from Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) to Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, operational up to Sanand from Dadri, DFCCIL has ambitious plans to extend goods train operations up to Safale from Dadri in the coming month. Simultaneously, the final leg of the corridor, connecting Vaitarna to JNPT, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by December 2024.

This dedicated freight corridor is designed exclusively for freight transportation and will significantly decongest the existing Indian Railways network, allowing for more efficient goods transportation. Additionally, it will have a positive impact on passenger train services, as it will free up time and resources to upgrade existing railway infrastructure, potentially allowing passenger trains to achieve speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

The successful breakthrough at Virar represents a major step forward in India's efforts to modernise and optimise its rail transportation system, supporting economic growth and enhancing logistics capabilities across the country.

