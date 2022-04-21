Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis alleges transfer scam after Maharashtra govt stays promotion of 5 IPS officers

Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday drew attention towards the recent cancellation of police reshuffle overnight and alleged a transfer scam.

"Cancellation of police reshuffle draws attention. What is the real reason behind it? The last time when the transfer of 10 DCP officers was cancelled it came to light as a transfer scam", the former Maharashtra CM said.

A day after carrying out a major reshuffle in the police force, the Maharashtra Home Department on Thursday stayed the promotion and transfers of five IPS officers.

The department on Wednesday had issued an order to promote and transfer 11 Superintendent of Police-rank officials as Deputy Inspector General.

Of these, the promotion postings of IPS officers Rajendra Mane (at present DCP, state intelligence department), Mahesh Patil (DCP, crime, Mira-Bhayandar), Sanjay Jadhav (SP, highway safety), Punjabrao Ugale (SP, ACB, Thane) and Dattatraya Shinde (SP, Palghar) have been stayed, the department's latest order said.

The reason behind the stay was not immediately known.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the home portfolio is with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

The state government on Wednesday promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers, including Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey and Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner Krishna Prakash.



