Major IPS reshuffle in Maharashtra, Mumbai gets new heads of Crime Branch & EOW

Major reshuffle and promotion of IPS officers took place in the Maharashtra police department on Wednesday. In a major move, the joint commissioner of police (Mumbai crime branch) Milind Bharambe, was replaced by inspector general of police (state law & order) Suhas Warke. Bharambe replaced Warke. Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, who had recently given orders related to loudspeakers was transferred to the Prevention of Atrocities against Women Department as its head.

DCP Zone III, Paramjit Singh Dahiya was promoted and transferred as DIG to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). IPS Vinayak Deshmukh, who was posted as SP Jalna District was posted as Addl CP West region in Mumbai. IPS Mahesh Patil who was posted as DCP Crime in Mira-Bhayandar was promoted and transferred to Mumbai Traffic Police as Addl CP.

SP ACB Punjabrao Ugale was promoted and transferred to the Local Arms Division in Mumbai. SP Palghar Datta Shinde was promoted and transferred to Protection & Security branch in Mumbai as Addl CP. DCP Zone IV Vijay Patil was promoted and transferred to ACB as Addl CP.

Addl CP ACB Lakhmi Gautam was promoted and transferred as Special IG (Establishment). Addl CP Sandeep Karnik from West Region was promoted and transferred as Joint Commissioner in Pune. Addl CP Traffic Satya Narayan was promoted and transferred as Special IG Coastal Security.

Addl CP North Region Pravin Padwal was promoted and transferred as Joint Commissioner (EOW-Mumbai). Addl CP Protection & Security Nishith Mishra was promoted and transferred as Special IG ATS. Addl CP Local Arms Virendra Mishra was transferred as Addl CP North Region.

Joint CP Than Suresh Mekla was transferred as Special IG CID. Joint CP Pune Ravindra Shisve was transferred as Special IG Human Rights Commission. Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner was transferred as Special IG VIP Security. Special IG Ankush Shinde replaced Prakash.

Addl CP S Jayakumar from Mira-Bhayandar police was promoted and transferred as Special IG (Administration). Addl CP Sunil Phulari from Nagpur police was transferred to Motor Vehicle Department as Special IG. DIG Sanjay Mohite was promoted as Special IG Konkan Range. IPS Sunil Kolhe was transferred as Joint Commissioner SID. Addl CP Pravin Pawar was transferred as Special IG Maharashtra Intelligence Academy.

DIG BG Shekhar was promoted as Special IG Nashik Range. DIG Sanjay Baviskar was promoted as Special IG CID. DIG Jayant Naiknaware was promoted as Nashik City Police Commissioner.

DCP Rajendra Mane who was posted at State Intelligence Department was transferred as Addl CP in Thane. SP Highway Safety police Sanjay Jadhav was promoted and transferred to Thane as Addl CP.

IPS Shrikant Pathak has been transferred as Addl CP in Mira Bhayandar police. DCP Mantralaya Security Deepak Sakore was promoted and transferred to Reserve Police Force in Pune. SP Osmanabad Niva Jain was promoted and transferred to Nagpur as Addl CP.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:17 PM IST