 Mumbai: Developer Duped Of ₹9.17 Crore In Name Of Property Redevelopment, FIR Registered
Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Pixabay

Mumbai, February 20: Byculla police station has lodged an FIR against Momin Abbas Hetvarkar (53), the alleged mastermind accused of deceiving Rs 9.17 crore by falsely promising to develop a plot. Munif Vadgama (55), owner of Neminath Reality, filed the complaint, revealing that he and two others established the company in 2011.

The accused gained their trust, convincing them to invest in a Mazgaon plot. Vadgama, acquainted with Hetvarkar for an extended period, expressed trust in the accused. Post the Rs 9.17 crore payment in 2011, Hetvarkar failed to introduce the land's tenants to the developers, providing unsatisfactory responses.

Victim Approaches HC:

Vadgama, seeking justice, approached the Bombay High Court. Discrepancies surfaced as the alleged plot size claimed by Hetvarkar (2723 sq. meters) differed from the actual size (4428 sq. meters). Despite multiple attempts, Vadgama received no response from Hetvarkar. In 2023, a termination notice from the accused exposed the developers' realization of being swindled.

A police officer said that Vadgama and Hetvarkar know each other since school time. Hetvarkar had offered Vadgama to redevelop the property. Byculla police registered FIR against Hetvarkar and others under sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

