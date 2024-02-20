Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Lawyer Who Duped Businessman Of ₹2.5 Cr | representative pic

Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to a 32-year-old lawyer, booked for cheating a businessman who was looking for a property in Mumbai, of over Rs2.5 crore.

Nitin Mane allegedly posed as representative of one of the parties to a disputed case. He extracted the money from the businessman by promising to resolve the case and getting the land transferred to his name.

As per the complaint with Azad Maidan police station, by Jayant Patel, the businessman, he had identified a plot in the western suburbs for his business. He came to know that the land was owned by one Naresh Patil and others and it was under dispute between Patil and one Parvez Soli Irani. Hence the land was with court receiver, while Patil had given power of attorney to Nagraj Devendra.

Details On The Cheating Case

Patel claimed that he contacted Devendra, who later introduced him to Mane. Mane represented that he would get the receiver discharged within 15 days. The fees of Mane was settled at Rs50 lakh. Subsequently, Mane informed the first informant that Irani had agreed to settle the dispute and as per the proposed terms an amount of Rs4 crore was to be paid to Irani and the balance Rs2 crore to the owners of the land. The first informant was told that upon payment of the said amount, the suit would be withdrawn and a deed of conveyance would be executed in his favour.

After making all the payments, on April 18, 2022, Patel got a call hinting him about the fraud committed by Mane and asked him to stop further payment. When Patel confronted Mane, he admitted that he had made one his friend pose as Irani to sign the MOU and he admitted that all the others were his associates. He also assured that they would return the money. But Patel registered the case.

Mane was granted anticipatory bail but it was rejected by the high court after Mane and other accused tried to threaten and influence Patel and other witnesses