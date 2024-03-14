Mumbai: Determined Teen Appears For SSC Exam After Road Mishap

Board exams are crucial as they set career paths for students and Ethen Estebeiro, 15, very well knows the academic importance of the tests. Hence, he appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), which started from March 7, despite meeting a serious road accident a day before.

Ethen's story of determination after the accident

Determined to give the exams despite having fractures so that his year isn't wasted, Estebeiro convinced his concerned father to allow him to take the test. Accordingly, the father conveyed the teen's decision to the school. He also wrote to the education board, seeking permission to let his son take the exams from the hospital.

On March 6, Estebeiro met with an accident, while going for tuition in Mahim. The seriously injured teen was rushed to the nearby S L Raheja Hospital. “A motorcycle collided into him due to which he sustained severe injuries on shoulder, facial fractures with bleeding into the sinus, multiple abrasions and wounds on his face and wrist, and swelling in the brain,” said the boy's relative. A CT scan was performed to ensure there is no severe head injury.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan said that the teen was presented with multiple injuries, including a fractured collarbone. “We immediately treated him and stabilised him. Also, to aid him with the pain and simultaneously make sure he is not drowsy while appearing for his board exam, we made sure to alter his medications,” he said. Estebeiro condition is improving steadily. His injuries and fractures have been addressed, and there has been clinical improvement in the swelling in his brain, the doctor added.

“We had asked him to rest and first focus on his recovery, but he was determined to not miss the exams and insisted on appearing for all the papers,” said the boy's father.