Who Was Venkataramana Pittala? Telangana Student Dead In US's Florida After Jet-Ski Accident

Venkataramana Pittala, a 27-year-old student hailing from Telangana, tragically lost his life in a jet-ski accident in Florida, USA, where he was pursuing his master's degree. Originally from Kazipet, Telangana, he was enrolled in the health informatics program at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

Pittala was to graduate with master's in May

According to local media, the incident took place on March 9th at the Fury Playground near Wisteria Island. Alongside Pittala, a 14-year-old boy was also involved in the accident but fortunately emerged unscathed.

Reports indicate that Pittala was due to graduate in May with his master's degree, having moved to the US to pursue higher education after obtaining his bachelor's degree in physiotherapy from the NTR University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh.

Friends initiate fundraiser to facilitate final rites in India

To facilitate his final rites in India, his friends have initiated a fundraising campaign on "gofundme" to garner support from the wider community.

This incident marks the eighth reported death of an Indian student in the US this year, underscoring a worrying trend. Additionally, there have been reports of an uptick in assaults against Indian students in the country.