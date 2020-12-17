Mumbai: Deonar constable injured as youth attacks him with beer bottle; locals rush to rescue



Mhatre who was on night patrolling on Monday found three youth zooming around their bike in Tata Nagar, Govandi. Two of them were brandishing swords and brushing it on the road. The constable followed them on his cycle and also alerted the duty officer and asked him to came near Qureshi Chowki.

Unaware of they had been followed the three youths halted near Govandi Railway station, once they stopped Mhatre went ahead to nabbed them, however, seeing him, two fled on their bike leaving Shaikh behind.

According to the police, Shaikh tried running but Mhatre chased him and tried to snatch his sword, however, Shaikh who was holding a beer bottle in his other hand smashed it on Mhatre's forehead leaving him injured. The locals then rushed for his rescue and caught hold of him. Shaikh was later handed over to the police.

According to the police, Shaikh was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (353), Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (332) and under the relevant sections of Arms act. Later it was found that two assault cases including an attempt to murder was registered against him at Deonar and Govandi police station. The other two accused who were on the bike are still at large, said a police officer.





