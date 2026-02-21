Mumbai: Demolition Notices Spark Fear Along Kurla–Trombay Rail Corridor Amid Expansion Push | Kamal Mishra

Mumbai: Uncertainty has gripped thousands of residents living along the Kurla-Trombay railway corridor after Central Railway (CR) issued demolition notices to hutments located close to the tracks. The land is required for the long-pending CSMT-Kurla 5th and 6th line project under MUTP-II.

Following intervention by senior political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, officials have largely refrained from speaking on record. However, sources said the clearance is essential to expand suburban rail capacity and raise track levels on the flood-prone Sion-Kurla stretch, which disrupts services every monsoon. Local leader Haji Patel met Fadnavis and later railway authorities in Delhi and Mumbai, seeking immediate relief and a permanent rehabilitation policy.

According to Patel, over 3,000 homes, some occupied for up to 25 years, are affected by notices issued on January 27. Patel said, “Issuing eviction notices with only a few days’ time has created fear among families. Rehabilitation must come before demolition.” Sources indicated that authorities have verbally assured that no eligible resident will face injustice while rehabilitation options are being examined.

The proposed works include constructing additional 5th and 6th suburban railway lines between CSMT and Kurla, increasing train frequency to reduce overcrowding, raising track levels to prevent waterlogging, and improving the reliability of suburban services. According to sources, the project has faced repeated delays due to encroachments, forcing trains to slow down and contributing to annual monsoon disruptions that affect lakhs of commuters.

Out of 3,762 hutments, around 346 residents have obtained court stays, while others await administrative decisions. After intervention by leaders across political parties, demolition activity was temporarily halted. Supporters of the residents argue that rehabilitation is essential in a city with soaring housing costs.

Others question why illegal settlements are allowed to exist for decades and are later regularised using public resources, placing an unfair burden on taxpaying homeowners. Some residents blamed administrative inaction for allowing encroachments to grow, while others alleged that vote-bank politics has delayed infrastructure upgrades.

